Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 640 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. $RMR

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 63.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 736,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 285,410 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in The RMR Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 417,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMR opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.20.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

