Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $222.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

