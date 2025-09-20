Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRMY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $200.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.