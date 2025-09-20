Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB Shares Purchased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,093,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 15,924.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,685,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,451,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,152,000 after acquiring an additional 445,455 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,512,000 after acquiring an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 885,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter.

HTRB stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

