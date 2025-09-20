Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Stake Lifted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In related news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,094,332.81. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.0%

Hasbro stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -68.97%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

