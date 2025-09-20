Head-To-Head Analysis: Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) vs. Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG)

Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) and Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Addentax Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Addentax Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ck Hutchison and Addentax Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ck Hutchison 0 0 0 1 4.00 Addentax Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ck Hutchison N/A N/A N/A Addentax Group -98.96% -17.87% -8.60%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Ck Hutchison and Addentax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ck Hutchison has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addentax Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ck Hutchison and Addentax Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ck Hutchison $36.07 billion 0.68 $2.19 billion N/A N/A Addentax Group $4.18 million 2.32 -$5.09 million ($0.70) -1.18

Ck Hutchison has higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group.

Summary

Ck Hutchison beats Addentax Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ck Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications. It invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 53 ports spanning 24 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. The company also operates retail brands with stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances, as well as operates supermarkets under Watsons, PARKnSHOP, and FORTRESS brands; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands. In addition, it invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses. Further, the company provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, general engineering, and tug operations, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. The company was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

