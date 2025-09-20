Head-To-Head Analysis: Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) versus Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) and Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Natuzzi and Bassett Furniture Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natuzzi 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bassett Furniture Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natuzzi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Natuzzi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Natuzzi has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Natuzzi and Bassett Furniture Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi -5.66% -29.05% -5.45% Bassett Furniture Industries 0.76% 1.48% 0.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natuzzi and Bassett Furniture Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi $345.01 million 0.11 -$16.39 million N/A N/A Bassett Furniture Industries $329.92 million 0.43 -$9.69 million $0.29 55.72

Bassett Furniture Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natuzzi.

Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries beats Natuzzi on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects. It also sells polyurethane foam and leather processing by-products. It operates Natuzzi Italia stores; Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores; and Natuzzi Editions stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo In Colle, Italy.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers. The company also distributes its products through multi-line furniture stores, including Bassett galleries or design centers, as well as sells online; and engages in wood and upholstery operations. In addition, it owns and leases land, retail store properties, warehouses, and distribution centers. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.

