Head-To-Head Analysis: Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) versus Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) and Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nexstar Media Group and Sycamore Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus price target of $225.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Sycamore Entertainment Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group $5.41 billion 1.17 $722.00 million $19.26 10.85 Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Sycamore Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group 11.90% 28.40% 5.52% Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 61.83, indicating that its stock price is 6,083% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats Sycamore Entertainment Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services. The company offers video and display advertising platforms that are delivered locally or nationally through its own and various third party websites, mobile and over-the-top applications, other digital media solutions to media publishers, and advertisers and a consumer product reviews platform. In addition, it owns NewsNation, a national cable news network; and WGN-AM, a Chicago radio station, as well as owns and operates digital multicast networks and other multicast network services. Further, its digital assets include local websites, mobile applications, connected television applications, free-ad supported television channels representing products of local television stations, The CW, The Hill and BestReviews, and a suite of advertising solutions. Additionally, the company engages in digital business; and management of real estate assets, including leasing of owned office and production facilities. Its stations are affiliates of ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, MyNetworkTV, and other broadcast television networks. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

