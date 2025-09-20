Head-To-Head Contrast: Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) versus Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spirent Communications and Airgain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 Airgain 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Airgain has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.67%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

52.8% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Airgain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirent Communications and Airgain”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $460.20 million 3.20 $12.90 million N/A N/A Airgain $60.60 million 0.84 -$8.69 million ($0.58) -7.41

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Airgain.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A Airgain -11.86% -18.58% -12.35%

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions. This segment also provides lab and test automation solutions for the telecom industry and enterprises. The Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualised networks, cloud, and artificial intelligence networking infrastructure, as well as application performance and proactive security validation. This segment also offers Ethernet/internet protocol performance testing solutions, as well as navigation satellite system test and simulation solutions while addressing opportunities in the broader positioning, navigation, and timing market, including low earth orbit satellites and autonomous vehicles. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc. provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas. It offers embedded and NimbeLink embedded moderms; custom cellular solutions; cellular IoT development; cellular IoT development kits; and IoT data plans. In addition, the company provides 5G connectivity, smart repeaters, and fixed wireless access; asset tracking solutions, devices, and partners; and external antennas, fleet antennas, IoT antennas, network antennas, vehicle networking, partner solutions, and accessories. It offers its products under the Antenna Plus brand. It serves industrial, consumer, automotive fleet, enterprise, energy, medical, transportation, agriculture, services, and public safety markets. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.