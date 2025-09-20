Head-To-Head Survey: Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) vs. Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Volatility & Risk

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silverback Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Silverback Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals N/A -78.22% -23.50% Silverback Therapeutics N/A -29.62% -28.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $5.11 million 0.16 -$8.16 million ($52.91) 0.00 Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.48 million ($2.42) -3.95

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Silverback Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Petros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Silverback Therapeutics. Silverback Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Petros Pharmaceuticals beats Silverback Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company offers men's health products, including vacuum erection devices, penile injections, PreBoost, VenoSeal, and urinary tract infection tests for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

