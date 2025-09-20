Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HENKY. Barclays upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

