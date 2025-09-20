Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Herbalife Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 6.59%.The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 748.1% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 100,995 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its holdings in Herbalife by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 360,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,388,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

