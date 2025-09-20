High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$20.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 target price on High Liner Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a C$22.00 target price on High Liner Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.88.

Shares of HLF stock opened at C$16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.69. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$12.25 and a 1-year high of C$19.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

