High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

HITI has been the subject of several other research reports. Haywood Securities upgraded High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of High Tide in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get High Tide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on High Tide

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of HITI opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.15 million, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 0.58. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.06.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. On average, analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 82,976.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.