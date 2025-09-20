Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $11.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.8333.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $44,685.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,253.48. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.48 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

