Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hologic by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 6,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.