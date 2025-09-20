HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.93.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total value of $2,381,095.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,562,692.80. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $4,305,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 522,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,497,146.20. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,094 shares of company stock valued at $25,716,404 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $520.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,260.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.34 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

