i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

In other i3 Verticals news, General Counsel Paul Maple sold 2,500 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 33,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,669.76. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul Christians sold 1,890 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 43,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,654. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,272 shares of company stock valued at $355,862 in the last three months. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $11,207,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,018,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 547,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 401,493 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,271,000. Finally, Visualize Group LP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $7,013,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

