Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Short Interest Update

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 42,200 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of IPMLF stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Imperial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

