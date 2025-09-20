Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.03 and traded as high as C$5.23. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 24,258 shares.

Imperial Metals Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The firm has a market cap of C$846.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

