Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.6667.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFA shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 target price on Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Informatica Price Performance

Informatica stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Informatica has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The company had revenue of $407.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other Informatica news, CAO Francis R. Santiago sold 16,790 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $416,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,627.78. The trade was a 27.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 70,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $1,750,385.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,205.85. This trade represents a 26.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,526. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 540.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Informatica by 7,053.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Informatica by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Informatica by 1,545.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

