Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

