INPLAY OIL CP (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) vs. Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Head to Head Review

INPLAY OIL CP (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares INPLAY OIL CP and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INPLAY OIL CP -0.63% 1.18% 0.56% Bonterra Energy -2.57% -1.22% -0.67%

Volatility and Risk

INPLAY OIL CP has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INPLAY OIL CP $210.66 million 1.17 $6.91 million ($0.04) -221.25 Bonterra Energy $204.33 million 0.45 $7.45 million ($0.13) -19.54

This table compares INPLAY OIL CP and Bonterra Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bonterra Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INPLAY OIL CP. INPLAY OIL CP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bonterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for INPLAY OIL CP and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INPLAY OIL CP 1 0 1 3 3.20 Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INPLAY OIL CP beats Bonterra Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INPLAY OIL CP

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

