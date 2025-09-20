Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 775,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 989,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.8 days.

Intact Financial Trading Up 1.4%

IFCZF stock opened at $196.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.36. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $164.25 and a 52-week high of $256.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

