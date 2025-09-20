Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.The firm had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $104,617.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,989.24. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Chase bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. This represents a 288.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $153,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,751 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $5,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,447,000 after purchasing an additional 561,978 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,011,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 474,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.