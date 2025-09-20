Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
NYSE:IHG opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.30. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $94.78 and a one year high of $137.25.
Intercontinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 20.04%.
About Intercontinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
