Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 98.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 355,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,044,000 after buying an additional 176,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHG opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.30. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $94.78 and a one year high of $137.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 20.04%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

