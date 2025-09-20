Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.34. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 23,000 shares trading hands.

Intouch Insight Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.87.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. provides customer experience management products and software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s solutions and services allow its clients to measure, monitor, and improve the delivery of their brand across multiple locations and/or large geographical areas, including mystery shopping, audits, merchandising, sampling, customer capture, and store re-branding; and Software as a Service products comprising forms and checklist automation, customer satisfaction surveys, and data aggregation, analysis, and reporting.

