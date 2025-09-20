Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $438.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

