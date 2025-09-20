Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA Holdings Reduced by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.