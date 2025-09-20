Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $122.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

