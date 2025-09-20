Investors Purchase High Volume of RealReal Call Options (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,032 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 2,378 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.50.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. RealReal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,065,757.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,803,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,316,169.36. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 2,346.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 84,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 10.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,927,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 176,412 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 75.3% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,429,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 613,845 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in RealReal by 222.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 177,505 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

