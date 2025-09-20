iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Balefire LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 500.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $666.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $671.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $644.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $667.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

