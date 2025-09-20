iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stock Holdings Lessened by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. The company has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

