iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $145.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average of $130.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

