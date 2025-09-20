iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Stake Raised by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Balefire LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $204.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

