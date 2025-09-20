iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM Shares Purchased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $149.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $115.07 and a 1-year high of $153.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

