iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 26,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $60.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

