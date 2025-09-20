Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITRI. Roth Capital upped their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stephens set a $130.00 price target on Itron in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI stock opened at $120.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Itron has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.83.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $43,983.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,551.27. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $48,620.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,560.91. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

