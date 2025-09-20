Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

IE has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $9.50 on Monday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd sold 134,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $1,195,806.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 194,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,495.92. The trade was a 40.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $680,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 43.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 19.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 140,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

