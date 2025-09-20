J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J. Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. J. Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

