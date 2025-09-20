Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JHG opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,244,242.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,770.22. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,514.99. This represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

