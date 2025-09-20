JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) were down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

