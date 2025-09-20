JD.com, Inc. $JD Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in JD.com by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 104,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
