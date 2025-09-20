Jefferies Financial Group Increases Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $45.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s previous close.

METC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ METC opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $152.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,502,930 shares in the company, valued at $46,929,937.50. This trade represents a 39.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 123,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

