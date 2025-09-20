Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.12 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.51). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.62), with a volume of 170,344 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £39.20 million, a PE ratio of -1,107.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 69.26.

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (2.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Jersey Oil and Gas Plc will post -1040.4717197 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Andrew Benitz acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 per share, with a total value of £35,960. 55.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.

