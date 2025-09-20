Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,137,200 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 6,426,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,274.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,274.4 days.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
Shares of JIAXF stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Jiangxi Copper has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
