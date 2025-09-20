Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,137,200 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 6,426,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,274.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,274.4 days.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

Shares of JIAXF stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Jiangxi Copper has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

