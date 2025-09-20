JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 502.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 7,759.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

