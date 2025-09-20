John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $10.71. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 50,271 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

