John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $10.71. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 50,271 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
