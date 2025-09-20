John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as high as $13.42. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 78,699 shares traded.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 687,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 231,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 226,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 143,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

