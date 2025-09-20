John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as high as $13.42. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 78,699 shares traded.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
