Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.39 and traded as high as $41.97. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 69,927 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $423.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.98 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is -34.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 405,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 211,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 20.8% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 28.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

